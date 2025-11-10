AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.65, but opened at $32.00. AnaptysBio shares last traded at $33.35, with a volume of 395,194 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ANAB shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.90.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average is $24.73. The company has a market capitalization of $927.89 million, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 0.16.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $1.58. The business had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 49.94% and a negative return on equity of 1,101.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in AnaptysBio by 950.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 126.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 175.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 11,630.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 1,779.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.