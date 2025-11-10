Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.22, but opened at $22.55. Chugai Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $23.5419, with a volume of 1,700 shares trading hands.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Stock Down 2.5%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.27. The stock has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Chugai Pharmaceutical alerts:

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 32.74%.The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company’s products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; Edirol, an Osteoporosis agent; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Bonviva, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.