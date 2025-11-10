Critical Analysis: MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) versus Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU)

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Free Report) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hugoton Royalty Trust and MV Oil Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hugoton Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 0.00 MV Oil Trust 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hugoton Royalty Trust and MV Oil Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hugoton Royalty Trust $11.53 million 1.02 N/A N/A N/A MV Oil Trust $18.58 million 2.70 $17.65 million $1.26 3.47

MV Oil Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Hugoton Royalty Trust.

Dividends

Hugoton Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 156.2%. MV Oil Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.8%. MV Oil Trust pays out 65.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Hugoton Royalty Trust has a beta of -0.87, suggesting that its share price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MV Oil Trust has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.0% of Hugoton Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of MV Oil Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hugoton Royalty Trust and MV Oil Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hugoton Royalty Trust N/A N/A N/A MV Oil Trust 93.90% N/A 401.81%

Summary

MV Oil Trust beats Hugoton Royalty Trust on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. MV Oil Trust was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

