Insider Buying: Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Buys 97 Shares of Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) insider Birgit Behrendt bought 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,129 per share, for a total transaction of £1,095.13.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Birgit Behrendt purchased 96 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,148 per share, with a total value of £1,102.08.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Birgit Behrendt purchased 102 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,074 per share, with a total value of £1,095.48.

Shares of RR stock traded up GBX 7 on Monday, hitting GBX 1,138.50. 10,090,760 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,133.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 999.31. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 196.45 and a twelve month high of GBX 537.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £97.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82.

RR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 240 to GBX 1,080 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 641 to GBX 1,101 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 1,040 to GBX 1,245 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,161.50.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

