Insider Buying: Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Buys 97 Shares of Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) insider Birgit Behrendt bought 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,129 per share, for a total transaction of £1,095.13.
Birgit Behrendt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 7th, Birgit Behrendt purchased 96 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,148 per share, with a total value of £1,102.08.
- On Tuesday, September 9th, Birgit Behrendt purchased 102 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,074 per share, with a total value of £1,095.48.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance
Shares of RR stock traded up GBX 7 on Monday, hitting GBX 1,138.50. 10,090,760 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,133.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 999.31. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 196.45 and a twelve month high of GBX 537.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £97.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82.
About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
