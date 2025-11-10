A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Insider Stuart Lorimer Acquires 22 Shares

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Lorimer acquired 22 shares of A.G. BARR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 676 per share, with a total value of £148.72.

Stuart Lorimer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 7th, Stuart Lorimer acquired 22 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 675 per share, for a total transaction of £148.50.

Shares of LON BAG traded down GBX 4 during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 676. The company had a trading volume of 162,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,581. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 680.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 687.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £751.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.38. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 555 and a twelve month high of GBX 728.

A.G. BARR ( LON:BAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 24.90 EPS for the quarter. A.G. BARR had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that A.G. BARR p.l.c. will post 43.7109104 earnings per share for the current year.

BAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 760 target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, A.G. BARR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 770.

A.G. BARR Company Profile

A.G. Barr is a UK-based branded multi beverage business focused on growth and the creation of long-term shareholder value.

Ambitious and value driven, with strong consumer focus, it is a brand owners and builder, offering a diverse and differentiated portfolio of brands that people love.

Established almost 150 years ago in Scotland, now operating across the UK and with export markets throughout the world, A.G.

