SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.26 and last traded at $22.9310, with a volume of 1644252 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKYT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on SkyWater Technology from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SkyWater Technology to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SkyWater Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SKYT

SkyWater Technology Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average is $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $150.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.50 million. SkyWater Technology had a net margin of 36.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. SkyWater Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.080-0.040 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SkyWater Technology

In related news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 756,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $9,123,582.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,161,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,421,804.72. This represents a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,364,601 shares of company stock worth $41,174,012. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SkyWater Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in SkyWater Technology by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 320.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in SkyWater Technology by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWater Technology

(Get Free Report)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.