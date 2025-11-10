Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Price Target Raised to $263.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $263.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.13% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNDK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Sandisk from $55.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Sandisk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Sandisk from $59.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. UBS Group reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sandisk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.
Sandisk Stock Up 11.1%
Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The data storage provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Sandisk’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.40 EPS.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandisk
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter worth $41,000.
About Sandisk
SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components.
