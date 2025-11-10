Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Price Target Raised to $263.00 at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2025

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDKGet Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $263.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNDK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Sandisk from $55.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Sandisk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Sandisk from $59.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. UBS Group reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sandisk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SNDK

Sandisk Stock Up 11.1%

SNDK traded up $26.52 on Monday, hitting $266.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,014,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,686,066. Sandisk has a 12-month low of $27.89 and a 12-month high of $267.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -458.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.56.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDKGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The data storage provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Sandisk’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.40 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandisk

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter worth $41,000.

About Sandisk

(Get Free Report)

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK)

Receive News & Ratings for Sandisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandisk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.