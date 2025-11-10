Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$190.00 to C$230.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Bombardier, Inc. Class B traded as high as C$204.50 and last traded at C$203.75, with a volume of 300179 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$196.44.
Several other analysts also recently commented on BBD.B. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$109.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$128.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$222.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$181.00 to C$197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$208.80.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
