Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Earns Buy Rating from D. Boral Capital

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Humacyte in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Humacyte from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Humacyte from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Humacyte from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.71.

Humacyte Price Performance

HUMA traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,062,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,274,100. Humacyte has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $6.77. The company has a market cap of $213.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.94 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humacyte will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Humacyte

In other news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 591,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $934,862.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 591,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $934,862.30. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,482,090 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,382. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humacyte

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heights Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the first quarter worth approximately $6,863,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Humacyte during the first quarter worth $5,648,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Humacyte by 5,308.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,639,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,394 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in Humacyte by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 3,430,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the first quarter valued at about $3,410,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humacyte Company Profile

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

