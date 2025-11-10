Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target to $77.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Shift4 Payments from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.43.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shares of FOUR stock traded up $4.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.71. 2,188,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,836. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $61.23 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.42.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 5.02%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider James J. Whalen sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $71,372.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 56,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,964.36. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $221,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 285,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,300,240.92. This trade represents a 0.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 25.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 6,665,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,612,000 after purchasing an additional 745,650 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 16.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,338,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,215,000 after buying an additional 890,990 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 4.2% in the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 4,966,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,220,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,056,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,139,000 after buying an additional 419,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,505,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,253,000 after buying an additional 214,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.