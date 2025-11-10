Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Raised to $161.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $156.00 to $161.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on H. Citigroup raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.60.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE:H traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.96. 432,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,173. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.15. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $102.43 and a fifty-two week high of $168.20.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.79). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently -64.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider David Udell sold 4,051 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $587,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,620. This trade represents a 19.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,955,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,645,000 after acquiring an additional 166,249 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 21.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,715,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,221,000 after buying an additional 843,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,920,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,260,000 after acquiring an additional 21,190 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,765,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,548,000 after buying an additional 545,003 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,877,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,987,000 after acquiring an additional 160,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

