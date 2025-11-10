Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Stock Price

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.20% from the company’s current price.

SEE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEE

Sealed Air Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE SEE traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.87. 260,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,788. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.38. Sealed Air has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $37.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.18.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 5.46%. Sealed Air has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 43.1% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 519,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,009,000 after purchasing an additional 156,309 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.9% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,545,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,555,000 after purchasing an additional 228,937 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Sealed Air by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 9,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

(Get Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.