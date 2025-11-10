Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Cut to $101.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Barclays from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ED. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

NYSE ED traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $87.28 and a one year high of $114.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.74 and a 200 day moving average of $101.51.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 11.98%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.700 EPS. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $1,631,000. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $367,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 39.8% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

