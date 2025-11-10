Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities set a $32.00 price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Hamilton Insurance Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Get Hamilton Insurance Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HG

Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Performance

Hamilton Insurance Group stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.33. The company had a trading volume of 392,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,728. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average is $22.37. Hamilton Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $26.88.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $698.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.70 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Insurance Group will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hamilton Insurance Group

In related news, insider Keith Donald Bernhard sold 47,000 shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $1,145,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,372.41. The trade was a 46.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkatanarayana Krishnamoorthy sold 18,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $455,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 64,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,288. The trade was a 22.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 71,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,743,842 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Insurance Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Hamilton Insurance Group by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group by 172.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 279.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,766,000 after buying an additional 346,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.