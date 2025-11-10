Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.74, but opened at $45.06. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $44.6950, with a volume of 20,848,949 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 4.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter worth $279,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 12,319 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 3.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 202,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

