Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.90, but opened at $3.23. Harbour Energy shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 2,200 shares changing hands.

Harbour Energy Trading Up 13.8%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Harbour Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1119 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 623.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. It is also involved in the decommissioning, financing, gas trading, and risk mitigation activities.

