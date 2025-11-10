Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Nanobiotix S.A. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.87, but opened at $21.61. Nanobiotix shares last traded at $22.6450, with a volume of 25,956 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NBTX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners set a $14.00 price target on Nanobiotix in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nanobiotix to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.63.

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.

