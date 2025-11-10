VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.56, but opened at $49.18. VEON shares last traded at $48.9280, with a volume of 67,703 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of VEON in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of VEON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of VEON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Get VEON alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VEON

VEON Stock Up 14.6%

The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.81 and a 200-day moving average of $50.79.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). VEON had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 23.75%. VEON has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Trading of VEON

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEON. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in VEON by 36.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VEON in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of VEON in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEON during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.