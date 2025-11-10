MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $76.36 and last traded at $76.8790, with a volume of 91635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.04.

MMYT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on MakeMyTrip from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings started coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. They set a “hold (c)” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MakeMyTrip presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.28 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.85, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,628,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,538 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 40.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,155,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,660 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 9,699.0% in the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 5,143,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090,811 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 12.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,115,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,316,000 after purchasing an additional 234,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 30.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,042,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,235,000 after purchasing an additional 471,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

