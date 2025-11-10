GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $147.71 and last traded at $144.66, with a volume of 131601 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $139.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GeneDx from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of GeneDx in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of GeneDx from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of GeneDx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.22.

GeneDx Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,608.91 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $116.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.33 million. GeneDx had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 20.22%. GeneDx has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other GeneDx news, Director Jason Ryan sold 38,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.30, for a total value of $4,846,565.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 103,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,148,053.20. This represents a 26.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Casdin Capital, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total value of $60,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,007,164 shares in the company, valued at $363,566,127.60. The trade was a 14.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 556,375 shares of company stock valued at $67,569,247. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeneDx

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in GeneDx by 354.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 55,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of GeneDx by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GeneDx by 84.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

