Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.45, but opened at $29.50. Pagaya Technologies shares last traded at $29.3240, with a volume of 5,484,921 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGY. Zacks Research lowered shares of Pagaya Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Pagaya Technologies from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Pagaya Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pagaya Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 5.83.

In related news, insider Tami Rosen sold 15,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $461,748.98. Following the sale, the insider owned 28,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,002.13. This trade represents a 34.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Evangelos Perros sold 12,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $385,170.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 78,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,522.60. The trade was a 14.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 95,081 shares of company stock worth $3,475,010 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGY. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $5,525,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter worth about $816,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

