DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

DeFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DEFT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.62, but opened at $1.78. DeFi Technologies shares last traded at $1.7350, with a volume of 2,139,883 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DEFT. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DeFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DeFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of DeFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Get DeFi Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DEFT

DeFi Technologies Trading Up 8.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $596.97 million, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 3.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14.

DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.08 million. DeFi Technologies had a net margin of 43.38% and a return on equity of 137.53%.

Institutional Trading of DeFi Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DeFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of DeFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in DeFi Technologies by 971.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DeFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in DeFi Technologies in the third quarter worth $35,000.

About DeFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

DeFi Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of investment services. It plans to acquire equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded or private companies or other entities. The firm offers DeFi ETNs, DeFi Governance, DeFi Venture and DeFi Treasury. The company was founded by Olivier Francois Roussy Newton and Wouter Witvoet on April 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DeFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.