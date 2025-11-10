SEI Select International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEIE) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

SEI Select International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.17 and last traded at $31.1550, with a volume of 16160 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.95.
SEI Select International Equity ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day moving average of $29.43. The company has a market capitalization of $769.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.88.
SEI Select International Equity ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd.
About SEI Select International Equity ETF
The SEI Select International Equity ETF (SEIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking capital appreciation through investments in non-US companies from developed markets. The selection process integrates the advisers proprietary quantitative model with recommendations from one or more sub-advisers.
