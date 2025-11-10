SEI Select International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEIE) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

SEI Select International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.17 and last traded at $31.1550, with a volume of 16160 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.95.

SEI Select International Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day moving average of $29.43. The company has a market capitalization of $769.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.88.

SEI Select International Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd.

Institutional Trading of SEI Select International Equity ETF

About SEI Select International Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEIE. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SEI Select International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,173,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Select International Equity ETF by 947.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SEI Select International Equity ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Select International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,445,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory raised its holdings in shares of SEI Select International Equity ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 41,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter.

The SEI Select International Equity ETF (SEIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking capital appreciation through investments in non-US companies from developed markets. The selection process integrates the advisers proprietary quantitative model with recommendations from one or more sub-advisers.

