JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Stock Price

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 64.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.09.

DoubleVerify stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,503,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,670. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.89. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $23.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $188.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.43 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 6.10%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. DoubleVerify has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoubleVerify news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 4,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $53,207.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 96,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,949.99. This represents a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lucy Stamell Dobrin sold 6,392 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $92,747.92. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 11,488 shares of company stock valued at $157,255 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,466,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,891,000 after buying an additional 984,779 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,752,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,913,000 after acquiring an additional 91,405 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,225,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,871,000 after acquiring an additional 319,055 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,739,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,794,000 after acquiring an additional 95,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,622,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

