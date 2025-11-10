OneStream (NASDAQ:OS) Price Target Raised to $25.00

OneStream (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on OneStream from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on OneStream from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OneStream in a report on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on OneStream from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on OneStream from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneStream has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.81.

Shares of NASDAQ OS traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,354,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,092. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -48.75 and a beta of 2.10. OneStream has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $35.39.

OneStream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.16 million. OneStream had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. OneStream’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. OneStream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.190 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.040-0.070 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that OneStream will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Kinzer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 8,943 shares of OneStream stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $170,185.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 221,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,336.49. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,943 shares of company stock worth $2,622,985. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OS. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of OneStream by 0.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 145,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of OneStream by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of OneStream by 44.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OneStream by 68.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of OneStream by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter.

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. The company was founded by Craig Colby and Thomas Shea on October 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.

