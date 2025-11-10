FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Price Target Raised to $10.00

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) had its target price upped by BTIG Research from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FIGS in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FIGS from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of FIGS in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

Shares of FIGS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.72. The company had a trading volume of 956,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.18. FIGS has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $8.90.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $151.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.39 million. FIGS had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 4.58%. FIGS’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. FIGS has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FIGS will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sarah Oughtred sold 22,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $168,085.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 845,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,247,099.55. This trade represents a 2.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 23,356 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $172,600.84. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,274,841 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,074.99. This trade represents a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,234. Insiders own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FIGS by 12,795.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter worth $56,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

