PENN Entertainment’s (PENN) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on PENN Entertainment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

PENN stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,571,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,918. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. PENN Entertainment has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.28 and a beta of 1.53.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.12%.The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PENN Entertainment will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden purchased 34,700 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $496,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,117,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,000,094. This trade represents a 3.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hill Path Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,595,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the second quarter worth $40,214,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,737,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,002,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,905,000 after buying an additional 2,120,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PENN Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $40,537,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

