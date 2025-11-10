Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Stock

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the RV manufacturer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of WGO stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.67. 130,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,568. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $65.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.37.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The RV manufacturer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $777.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.89 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 0.92%.Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael J. Happe sold 7,105 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $294,004.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 347,501 shares in the company, valued at $14,379,591.38. This trade represents a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara E. Armbruster bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.27 per share, for a total transaction of $108,729.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 14,426 shares in the company, valued at $580,935.02. The trade was a 23.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RWWM Inc. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,400,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $6,260,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 322,099 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $9,341,000 after buying an additional 146,789 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,220,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 142.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 233,505 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after acquiring an additional 137,120 shares during the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.