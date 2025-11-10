JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $100.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.51% from the company’s previous close.

TGT has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Target from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Target from $102.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Target from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.71.

NYSE TGT traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,445,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,595. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.77 and its 200-day moving average is $96.39. Target has a one year low of $85.36 and a one year high of $158.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Target by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Target by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 583,897 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $60,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Target by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 74,062 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 15,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Target by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

