Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (NYSE:MSDL) Price Target to $18.50

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.00 to $18.50 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $17.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research cut Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.92.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund Trading Up 0.1%

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.48. The company had a trading volume of 352,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.26.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $99.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Jr. Occi bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.78 per share, with a total value of $248,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,270. The trade was a 186.67% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam S. Metz purchased 28,248 shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.67 per share, with a total value of $499,142.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 28,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,142.16. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 61,278 shares of company stock worth $1,075,221. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSDL. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

