Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Fonar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 5.22%.

Fonar Price Performance

Fonar stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.14. The stock had a trading volume of 61,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,830. Fonar has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $17.62. The stock has a market cap of $93.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.90.

Get Fonar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FONR has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Fonar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Fonar in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fonar

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fonar stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fonar Corporation (NASDAQ:FONR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 1.34% of Fonar worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fonar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fonar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fonar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.