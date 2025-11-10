Comparing Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) and First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI)

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) and First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trustmark and First Guaranty Bancshares”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trustmark $680.00 million 3.39 $223.01 million $3.66 10.50 First Guaranty Bancshares $96.48 million 0.96 $12.45 million ($1.01) -6.09

Analyst Recommendations

Trustmark has higher revenue and earnings than First Guaranty Bancshares. First Guaranty Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trustmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings for Trustmark and First Guaranty Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trustmark 0 3 3 0 2.50 First Guaranty Bancshares 2 0 0 0 1.00

Trustmark presently has a consensus target price of $42.25, suggesting a potential upside of 9.90%. Given Trustmark’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Trustmark is more favorable than First Guaranty Bancshares.

Risk & Volatility

Trustmark has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Trustmark and First Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trustmark 19.82% 10.90% 1.21% First Guaranty Bancshares -4.49% -4.73% -0.27%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.6% of Trustmark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Trustmark shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.2% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Trustmark pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. First Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Trustmark pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Guaranty Bancshares pays out -4.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Trustmark has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Trustmark is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Trustmark beats First Guaranty Bancshares on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services. The company also provides mortgage banking services, including construction financing, production of conventional and government-insured mortgages, and secondary marketing and mortgage servicing. In addition, it provides wealth management and trust services, such as administration of personal trusts and estates; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and corporate trust and institutional custody, securities brokerage, financial and estate planning, retirement plan, and investment management services. Further, the company offers business insurance products and services for medical professionals, construction, manufacturing, hospitality, real estate, and group life and health plans; and life and health insurance, and personal line policies for individual customers. Trustmark Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities. The company provides loans, such as non-farm, non-residential loans secured by real estate, commercial and industrial loans, one- to four-family residential loans, multifamily loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural loans, farmland loans, and consumer and other loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals, and individuals. In addition, it offers a range of consumer services, including credit cards, mobile deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, online and mobile banking, automated teller machines, and online bill pay; provides additional solutions, such as merchant services, remote deposit capture, and lockbox services to business customers; and invests a portion of its assets in securities issued by the United States Government and its agencies, state and municipal obligations, corporate debt securities, mutual funds, and equity securities, as well as invests in mortgage-backed securities primarily issued or guaranteed by United States Government agencies or enterprises. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Hammond, Louisiana.

