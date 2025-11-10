Head to Head Analysis: Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) versus Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO)

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) and Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Precipio and Enovis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precipio -8.48% -15.00% -10.21% Enovis -37.80% 6.78% 3.73%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.4% of Precipio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Enovis shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Precipio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Enovis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Precipio has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovis has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Precipio and Enovis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precipio 1 0 0 0 1.00 Enovis 1 0 6 0 2.71

Enovis has a consensus target price of $51.17, indicating a potential upside of 70.46%. Given Enovis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enovis is more favorable than Precipio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Precipio and Enovis”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precipio $21.24 million 1.52 -$4.29 million ($1.19) -16.80 Enovis $2.23 billion 0.77 -$825.49 million ($23.66) -1.27

Precipio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enovis. Precipio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enovis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Enovis beats Precipio on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precipio

Precipio, Inc., a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; and HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels. It offers biomarker testing and clinical project services to bio-pharma customers. The company is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments. Its Prevention and Recovery segment offers orthopedic solutions and recovery sciences including rigid and soft orthopedic bracing, hot and cold therapy, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators management, and physical therapy products which are used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals. The company's Reconstructive segment operates surgical implant business, which includes a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger, as well as surgical productivity tools. The company distributes its products through independent distributors and directly under the ESAB and DJO brands. Enovis Corporation was formerly known as Colfax Corporation. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

