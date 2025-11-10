Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FOUR. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson cut their target price on Shift4 Payments from $124.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.43.

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 7.1%

Shares of NYSE FOUR traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.87. 1,771,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.72. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $61.23 and a 1-year high of $127.50.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 40.19%. Shift4 Payments’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider James J. Whalen sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $71,372.66. Following the sale, the insider owned 56,324 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,964.36. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $221,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 285,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,300,240.92. This trade represents a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 410.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

