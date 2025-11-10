Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Has Lowered Expectations for Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Stock Price

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.49% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:PWP traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.09. 757,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.90. Perella Weinberg Partners has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $27.03.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 6.15%.The company had revenue of $164.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.83 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 162.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 460.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

