Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Pessimistic Forecast for MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Stock Price

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MFIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.25 target price (down from $14.75) on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial set a $13.50 price target on MidCap Financial Investment and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MidCap Financial Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.04.

Get MidCap Financial Investment alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Performance

MFIC stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.85. 629,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.51. MidCap Financial Investment has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $82.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.56 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 30.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MidCap Financial Investment

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 354.2% during the first quarter. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 648,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 505,807 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 562,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 138,454 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP raised its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 409,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 163,633 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 331.8% in the 1st quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC now owns 388,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 298,782 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 397,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after buying an additional 28,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

About MidCap Financial Investment

(Get Free Report)

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.