DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.28% from the company’s previous close.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DexCom from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Argus cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $82.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.62.

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $55.13. 3,593,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,506,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35. DexCom has a one year low of $54.11 and a one year high of $93.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.72.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kyle Malady sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $53,933.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,853.62. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $222,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 51,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,868.26. This trade represents a 5.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,383 shares of company stock worth $434,274. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 4,800.0% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 392 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

