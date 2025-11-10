Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock Price

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ATEC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alphatec from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $25.00 target price on shares of Alphatec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.53. 1,066,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,889. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.17. Alphatec has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $20.62.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.78 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Alphatec has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $1,995,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,289,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,718,382.90. This represents a 7.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mortimer Berkowitz III sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $998,125.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 618,050 shares in the company, valued at $9,870,258.50. The trade was a 9.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,088,125 shares of company stock valued at $18,364,027. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 22.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Alphatec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

