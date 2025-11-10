Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Given New $70.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.50% from the stock’s current price.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.89.

NASDAQ:VCTR traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.68. The company had a trading volume of 94,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,187. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $47.00 and a 52-week high of $73.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.50.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $361.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.14 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 25.27%.The company’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 2,131.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

