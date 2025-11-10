JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Stock Price

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 0.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BJ. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.47.

BJ traded down $0.82 on Monday, hitting $90.59. The company had a trading volume of 486,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,764. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.83. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $83.92 and a 1 year high of $121.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.33.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.71, for a total value of $1,605,629.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 296,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,620,096.85. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Graham Luce sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total transaction of $629,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,073.62. This trade represents a 35.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth about $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

