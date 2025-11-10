Analysts’ Downgrades for November 10th (ANET, ASLE, ASR, AUGO, DCO, DHR, FSBC, GCT, JD, JELD)

Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, November 10th:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) was downgraded by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Get Arista Networks Inc alerts:

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR)

was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $300.00 target price on the stock.

Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Stephens currently has $37.00 target price on the stock.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $28.00 target price on the stock.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a strong sell rating.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) was downgraded by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) was downgraded by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was downgraded by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $11.50 target price on the stock.

Brera (NASDAQ:SLMT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

TeleTech (NASDAQ:TTEC) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.