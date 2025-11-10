Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $101.57 and last traded at $99.3650, with a volume of 521476 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of -30.63 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.11.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $265.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Guardant Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 300,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $17,835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,123,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,242,015.55. The trade was a 12.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Medina Manuel Hidalgo sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $117,256.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,090.16. The trade was a 71.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 302,691 shares of company stock valued at $17,984,628. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardant Health

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Guardant Health by 50.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 120.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 358.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

