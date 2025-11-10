iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.23 and last traded at $77.1810, with a volume of 6672 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.80.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $620.00 million, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.17 and its 200-day moving average is $68.98.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter worth about $13,108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 781.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after buying an additional 98,352 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 47.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 38,678 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 491.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 19,661 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

