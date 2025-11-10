Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.6445 and last traded at $16.5650, with a volume of 7272 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.2450.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. Trading Up 1.4%

The stock has a market cap of $293.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.38 billion. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 8.96%.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. Company Profile

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

