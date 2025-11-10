Grupo Cibest (NYSE:CIB) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Grupo Cibest S.A. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.19 and last traded at $62.6820, with a volume of 37040 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CIB. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Cibest in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Grupo Cibest in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Grupo Cibest in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Grupo Cibest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.75.

Grupo Cibest Stock Down 0.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.01 and its 200-day moving average is $47.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Grupo Cibest (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. Grupo Cibest had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 15.30%.The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Cibest S.A. – Sponsored ADR will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Cibest

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Grupo Cibest by 253.2% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Cibest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Grupo Cibest by 796.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Cibest in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Grupo Cibest in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000.

Grupo Cibest Company Profile

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

See Also

