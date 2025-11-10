Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.31 and last traded at C$3.31, with a volume of 242206 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.11.

Amerigo Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$531.31 million, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.25.

Amerigo Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. This is an increase from Amerigo Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.01%.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd is principally engaged in the production of copper and molybdenum concentrates through its operating subsidiary Minera Valle Central SA The group operates in one segment, the production of copper concentrates with the production of molybdenum concentrates as a by-product. The company geographically operates in Chile and Canada and earns most of its revenue from Chile.

