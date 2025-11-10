Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on SEA (NYSE:SE)

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 29,084 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 94% compared to the average daily volume of 15,011 call options.

SEA Trading Up 3.5%

NYSE:SE traded up $5.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,686,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,445,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.88. The company has a market capitalization of $91.46 billion, a PE ratio of 80.45 and a beta of 1.55. SEA has a 52 week low of $92.71 and a 52 week high of $199.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.38). SEA had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SEA will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on SE shares. Arete Research lowered shares of SEA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on SEA from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on SEA from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Arete lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 552.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 163 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 2,860.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 148 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Featured Stories

