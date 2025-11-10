Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $24.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Pediatrix Medical Group traded as high as $22.41 and last traded at $21.9750, with a volume of 177094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.93.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MD. Leerink Partners raised their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Pediatrix Medical Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MD. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 586,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after purchasing an additional 34,266 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 252.0% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the first quarter worth about $1,217,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 55.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 51,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.21. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.66%.The firm had revenue of $492.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

