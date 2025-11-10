Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) (NYSE:ELP) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.84 and last traded at $10.7050, with a volume of 7811 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) Trading Down 0.6%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 6,714,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,085,000 after buying an additional 190,026 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

Featured Stories

