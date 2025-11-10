iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.90 and last traded at $53.0060, with a volume of 138891 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.19.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Trading Up 1.7%

The stock has a market cap of $636.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWI. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 19,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Financially Speaking Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

About iShares MSCI Italy ETF

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

